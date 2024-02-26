Temperature Is The Key To Flawless Rolled Lasagna

It's not uncommon for a dish from a New York City eatery to gain popularity far beyond the borders of the Empire State. On the sweet side, there's the iconic banana pudding from Magnolia Bakery, which started in New York City and is also sold in pre-assembled kits for home bakers. More recently, the signature lasagna pinwheels at the former Michelin-starred West Village Italian gem Don Angie have gone viral. Naturally, folks at home are keen on tucking into the crispy twist on classic lasagna without tracking down a notoriously hard-to-get reservation at the restaurant.

Lucky for those who want to turn out a replica, the rotolo-like recipe gets top billing in "Italian American: Red Sauce Classics & New Essentials," a cookbook by Don Angie co-owners and spouses Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli. Indeed, the cinnamon-roll-inspired lasagna at Don Angie — and other takes on rolled lasagna — requires a different kind of finesse than the square-sliced version you may already know how to make. Just like pie dough, making perfect rolls starts with super-cold ingredients, which help ensure precise layers every time.