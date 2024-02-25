You Can Definitely Make Bacon In A Slow Cooker, But Should You?

Slow cookers are a great appliance when you want to prepare a meal with minimal hassle and fuss. The combination of low temperatures and extended cooking times are also ideal for making challenging cuts of meat far juicier and flavorful. You can even cook other foods with these devices, such as bacon. However, if you're feeling an urgent hankering for bacon, a slow cooker might not be the best option.

Slow cookers cook things slowly (it's right there in the name, after all). That goes for all foods, no matter how thick or robust a cut of meat might be. Bacon is relatively thin when compared to chuck roasts and other items one typically prepares in a slow cooker. That means whipping up a batch of bacon can take three hours or even longer. On the other hand, cooking bacon in a frying pan can take a maximum of 15 minutes, and that's only if you're a fan of well-done breakfast meats.