Poached Vs Coddled Eggs: What's The Difference?

Coddled eggs, though, are even simpler than that. In fact, when you coddle an egg, the egg itself never touches the water. Instead, it's placed inside a ramekin which is itself placed inside another vessel with boiling water up to near — but not over! — the ramekin's edge. The end result is that the egg cooks in two directions: the inside is cooked from the heat of the ramekin, while the top is cooked by the steam evaporating from the water. There are actually a couple of ways to cook a coddled egg like this — you can do it on the stove or in the oven — but both result in the same endpoint.

That endpoint is an egg with a runny yolk like a poached egg, but where the inner whites are visibly softer than the outer whites. Think of it like the sunny side up to the poached eggs over easy. You have to be ok with soft whites if you enjoy a coddled egg, and if that's your jam, they're generally a lot easier to make than a poached egg. Heck, you don't even have to take them out of the ramekin; they're made to be eaten in the container in which they're cooked.

It's true that you can't use a coddled egg in Eggs Benedict, but that doesn't mean you should skip giving it a try. Give both a shot and see which style you prefer.