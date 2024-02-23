The Peeling Tip To Remember When Slow-Cooking Beets

As anyone who has prepared roasted beets can attest, peeling them can be a huge pain. Removing the tough skins becomes quite a chore even if you're only prepping a few at a time. Now imagine cooking enough beets to feed an extended family — you'll no doubt be looking for an easier way to get the peeling part done. Luckily, there is a way that won't dull knives or leave you wondering if you've peeled away too much of the beet.

When making a batch of roasted beets in your slow cooker, the secret to peeling them comes down to one simple tip: Do so after cooking. This way, the skins are already nice and soft. Not only will you be able to peel them by hand after they're cooked, but you'll be able to do so quickly and with almost unbelievable ease. Which is kind of the point whenever you make anything in a slow cooker, right? After all, it hardly saves time or effort if you've still got to a massive amount of prep work to do.