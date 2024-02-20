Yes, You Absolutely Can Make Cornbread In Your Air Fryer

The buttery flavor and crumbly texture of cornbread make it one of the best side dishes. For a meal with a great balance of taste and texture, you can pair it with savory, crunchy meats like fried chicken. However, because your main course may require time in the oven, you'd have to wait until it was finished cooking to swap it out with your cornbread. Luckily, with a little help from your air fryer, you can save time while you cook multiple dishes simultaneously.

You can cook cornbread in your air fryer in just 30 minutes. All you have to do is make the batter, transfer it to a baking pan, and load it into your air fryer. Then, once it is done cooking, transfer it onto a tray and allow it to cool off for 10 minutes or so. You'll have a delicious side dish to pair with your favorite meat, or simply enjoy as a snack (forget cookies and milk, go with cornbread instead).