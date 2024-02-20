Yes, You Absolutely Can Make Cornbread In Your Air Fryer
The buttery flavor and crumbly texture of cornbread make it one of the best side dishes. For a meal with a great balance of taste and texture, you can pair it with savory, crunchy meats like fried chicken. However, because your main course may require time in the oven, you'd have to wait until it was finished cooking to swap it out with your cornbread. Luckily, with a little help from your air fryer, you can save time while you cook multiple dishes simultaneously.
You can cook cornbread in your air fryer in just 30 minutes. All you have to do is make the batter, transfer it to a baking pan, and load it into your air fryer. Then, once it is done cooking, transfer it onto a tray and allow it to cool off for 10 minutes or so. You'll have a delicious side dish to pair with your favorite meat, or simply enjoy as a snack (forget cookies and milk, go with cornbread instead).
Air frying cornbread versus other cooking methods
A cornbread recipe that calls for an oven-bake will likely take about 25 minutes to cook in the oven before it is ready to serve and cooking it in a skillet will take about 55 minutes – much of which requires you to hover over a hot stove. Meanwhile, air-frying your cornbread will take about 30 minutes, just a smidge over the oven method. That said, when using an air fryer, you will be faced with challenges if you want to cook for a crowd.
Since an air-fryer is a small appliance, it can only make a small portion of cornbread in one bake. This is great if you only want to make enough cornbread for a few people without having to turn on your oven, which is better suited for cooking large batches of cornbread efficiently.
How to reheat cornbread in your air fryer
If you don't have room to eat all of your cornbread, fear not. You can keep it in a kitchen cabinet at room temperature or in your refrigerator. To properly store your air-fried cornbread in a cabinet, let it cool down and then wrap it in foil or plastic. Place the wrapped cornbread in a plastic bag that you can zip up tightly, ensuring no air can get in. Only allow for the cornbread to remain in your cabinet for up to three days. After that, you should throw it away. To store cornbread in the refrigerator, where it can last up to five days, use the same items to contain the cornbread.
Once you're ready to get your air-fried cornbread out of your cabinet or fridge for a second round of deliciousness, preheat your air fryer to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and throw it in the air fry for two to four minutes. Enjoy your air-fried cornbread when it's done warming up, or try one of the clever ways to use leftover cornbread.