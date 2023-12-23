Forget Cookies And Milk, Go For Cornbread Instead
Cookies and milk are a classic pair whose popularity spans regions far and wide. However, in the American South, cornbread and milk is a popular alternative, and it's one of many Southern foods worth trying. This snack is called "crumble in" by some and "crumb-in" by others. You might dip or dunk your cookies in milk, but in the southern United States, you crumble up cornbread and fully submerge the pieces in a tall glass of milk or buttermilk. Don't be misguided by the glass, though; you're not supposed to drink the cornbread and milk. You spoon it out of the glass for buttery, crumbly, milky bites.
You can have cornbread and milk for breakfast as a tasty alternative to cereal, or have it as a simple meal when you're not in the mood to cook a heavy dish. If you're looking for something tasty to munch on at any time of the day, you can also just enjoy cornbread and milk as a snack. So, where did cornbread and milk come from, and how exactly did it come about?
The origins of cornbread and milk are a mystery
There doesn't seem to be any official account of how the concept of cornbread and milk was conceived, but many have proposed interesting speculations about its beginnings. Cornbread and milk is most popular in the southern Appalachian Mountains, so perhaps its origins can be traced to that region. Some think that the snack became a go-to meal for farmers to feed their families when food was scarce, since it can be made simply from milk and cornmeal. Another theory suggests that someone may have just refused to throw away cornbread that had gotten old and tough, so they dunked it in milk to make it mushy and "fresher" to eat, which gave birth to the concept of cornbread and milk.
Traditionally, cornbread and milk is prepared for an individual serving in a glass, and not a bowl. Buttermilk, which has a slightly sour taste, is the classic milk of choice for this snack, and can be added to the glass warm or cold. For those who prefer a sweeter milk, you can choose whole milk instead. You can also spice up the ingredients of this simple dish by adding your own flavorful twist.
Add these toppings to your cornbread and milk
Once your glass of cornbread and milk is ready, throw in some chopped green onions to add some peppery flavor to complement the butteriness of the cornbread. You can also throw in some white onions for a subtle added flavor and crunchy texture that still lets the sweetness of your cornbread and milk shine. Season your milk-soaked cornbread with salt, pepper, or sugar for a delicious combination of sweet and spicy flavors.
If really want to kick up the sweetness of your cornbread and milk, then pour some honey in the glass. To add caramel and vanilla layers to the buttery cornbread and sweet milk, pour a little maple syrup in your glass. No matter where you are in the world, if you find yourself with leftover cornbread, dunk it in a tall glass of milk and eat it with a spoon to enjoy this delicious food tradition from the American South.