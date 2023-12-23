Forget Cookies And Milk, Go For Cornbread Instead

Cookies and milk are a classic pair whose popularity spans regions far and wide. However, in the American South, cornbread and milk is a popular alternative, and it's one of many Southern foods worth trying. This snack is called "crumble in" by some and "crumb-in" by others. You might dip or dunk your cookies in milk, but in the southern United States, you crumble up cornbread and fully submerge the pieces in a tall glass of milk or buttermilk. Don't be misguided by the glass, though; you're not supposed to drink the cornbread and milk. You spoon it out of the glass for buttery, crumbly, milky bites.

You can have cornbread and milk for breakfast as a tasty alternative to cereal, or have it as a simple meal when you're not in the mood to cook a heavy dish. If you're looking for something tasty to munch on at any time of the day, you can also just enjoy cornbread and milk as a snack. So, where did cornbread and milk come from, and how exactly did it come about?