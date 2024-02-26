Anju: The Korean Snacks Designed To Be Washed Down With Booze

If you've ever been out drinking with your friends and felt a case of the munchies come on, you're not the first person to face this dilemma. In Korea, they've embraced this phenomenon and actually have a word for snacks or bar food that's meant to be enjoyed alongside your favorite adult drinks — anju. In fact, anju is such an ingrained tradition that in some establishments, if you want to order a drink, you have to order some accompaniments, as well!

These foods are served with everything from typical drinks such as Korea's oldest drink, makgeolli, as well as soju, and cheongju, to more international beverages like wine and beer. Anju are often savory or spicy dishes, although you may also find things like fruit and nuts. Of course, the type of anju someone eats will depend largely on what they're drinking, with different alcohols pairing best with certain flavors. Some drinks pair best with spicy meals, others are well-suited to fruity flavors, and still others may work best with classic fried food. Knowing which drinks to pair with specific foods is key if you want to adopt this Korean tradition yourself.