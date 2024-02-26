Red Red: The Ghanaian Stew That's So Good They Named It Twice
Across recent years, West African food has become more popular in the United States. The Ghanaian stew red red is a hearty, flavorful dish that might be a new-to-you comfort food dish for chilly days. As the name itself says twice, the color is a signature aspect of the dish. Red red features slow-stewed black eyed peas. Occasionally, the beans are cooked twice to enhance both the color and flavor. Some recipes are strictly vegetarian while others add pork, beef, or other proteins.
Traditionally, the beans are cooked in zomi, or red palm oil. The palm berry fruit can be a pungent-smelling ingredient, and it has been used in African cuisine for centuries. When it is used in cooking, the buttery notes appear more delicate, even though the ingredients take on that bold color.
The red red gets another color boost from the tomatoes and earthy spices. Combining tomato paste and chopped tomatoes together, the slow-cooked stew has time to marry all the flavors together and create a thick, substantial, and satisfying bite. Whether served on top of rice, plantains, or fish, this West African stew will have people adding it to their meal plans multiple times.
Red red's popularity stems from its filling, cost-effective nature
Comfort food can be filling for many reasons. Whether it's grandma's love sprinkled in the pasta gravy or an ingredient that reminds people of their home, the forkful of food is more than just another bite. With the Ghanaian stew red red, the dish satisfies in both flavor and cost-efficient cooking.
Certain staple foods can help stretch a meal and a food budget. As Seven J. Salm explained in "Culture and Customs of Ghana," the stew's popularity grew when other ingredients were limited. With red red, the stew continues to be popular as an inexpensive lunch because it highlights beans (a cost-effective protein) and cassava powder.
Additionally, the cassava powder expands in water, which can act like a stomach filler. Different from cassava flour, the ground cassava root can add a slightly bitter note to the stew while also adding a more substantial heft to the dish's consistency. It is like a thickener and a flavor enhancer all in one. In a way, a single serving feels more like a second helping thanks to the substantial, filling ingredients.
What sides are usually served with Ghanaian red red stew?
While the Ghanaian stew can be filling on its own, red red is often served with additional starches to complete the meal. One of the most common sides is fried, ripe plantains. Whether fried simply or served as kelewele, a spicy version of the starch, this side serves not only as a cost-effective serving stretcher but also helps to absorb the flavorful stew. Overall, it adds to the hearty taste of the dish. Other common sides are grains like rice or yams. Cassava root can be another typical side dish.
Even though red red is traditionally a vegetarian dish, some recipes add fish, pork, or other proteins. In some ways, these variations modernize the traditional Ghanaian dish and expand it. As long as it does not take away from the dish's traditional flavors, the added ingredients make for a more satisfying meal. For non-Ghanaian cooks looking to discover a different stew to enjoy on a wintry day or crave a satisfying, simple lunch, this stew satisfies. The continued spread of this classic dish could have people around the world eating red red more than twice a week.