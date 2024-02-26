Red Red: The Ghanaian Stew That's So Good They Named It Twice

Across recent years, West African food has become more popular in the United States. The Ghanaian stew red red is a hearty, flavorful dish that might be a new-to-you comfort food dish for chilly days. As the name itself says twice, the color is a signature aspect of the dish. Red red features slow-stewed black eyed peas. Occasionally, the beans are cooked twice to enhance both the color and flavor. Some recipes are strictly vegetarian while others add pork, beef, or other proteins.

Traditionally, the beans are cooked in zomi, or red palm oil. The palm berry fruit can be a pungent-smelling ingredient, and it has been used in African cuisine for centuries. When it is used in cooking, the buttery notes appear more delicate, even though the ingredients take on that bold color.

The red red gets another color boost from the tomatoes and earthy spices. Combining tomato paste and chopped tomatoes together, the slow-cooked stew has time to marry all the flavors together and create a thick, substantial, and satisfying bite. Whether served on top of rice, plantains, or fish, this West African stew will have people adding it to their meal plans multiple times.