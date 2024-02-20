A Breakfast Skillet Is Your Answer To Hassle-Free Mornings

Most breakfast skillets are made with three basic building blocks: Eggs, potatoes, and protein. Ultimately, all ingredients will be cooked in the same skillet, which not only cuts down on dish work but also elevates the flavor profile of the dish, infusing each ingredient with the taste of the one that came before.

Typically, you'll start by cooking your protein. A meat with a lot of fat, like bacon or sausage, is a good choice, as it will create a layer of grease that can be used to cook the rest of the food. When the meat is finished cooking, remove it from the pan and then add in pieces of shredded or cubed potato; they will cook and crisp up in the grease. This is a great opportunity to add your favorite spices and aromatics to the dish, like garlic and onions. When the potatoes turn a beautiful shade of golden brown, you can then add the eggs and cook them to your liking. Top with cheese and enjoy.

The best part about a breakfast skillet? When you're done chowing down, you'll only have a single pan to clean. Plus, the grease from the meat creates a slick surface, making the cleanup even easier.