Where Is Modern Picnic From Shark Tank Today?

Do you ever wish you had a functional yet stylish way to bring your work to lunch every day? Sure, you can always pack your next spiced chickpea Greek salad in a portable cooler. However, Ali Kaminetsky created a fashionable, effective solution for people who want an insulated lunch bag that mirrors a high-end purse or tote. Modern Picnic was founded in 2018 after Kaminetsky got fed up with using different ways to carry her home-packed lunch to work every day in New York City. She wanted an effective long-term solution that was not only sustainable but one that had modern appeal. Her answer was a retail destination for chic, vegan leather, insulated lunch bags and purses. Modern Picnic offers a range of various-size handbags, totes, and backpacks for all your fridge-friendly foods.

After raising close to $2 million from outside investors over the last few years and an estimated revenue of $2 million from sales in 2023, Kaminetsky had hoped to score a deal on "Shark Tank." The ambitious business owner was looking for additional monetary backing to propel her business forward while also securing a knowledgeable partner in the retail world. If you missed Modern Picnic's debut on the Tank, you may be curious to know if Kaminetsky scored a sufficient investment with one of the sharks.