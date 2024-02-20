The French Liquor That Got France Through Its Absinthe Prohibition

Throughout history, people have tried to blame the ills of society on many things — canoes, ankles, video games, rock music, and, of course, alcohol. But in the early part of the 20th century, the moral panic of the day wasn't over intoxicants in general; it was focused on one drink in particular: absinthe.

Absinthe, that bright green liqueur, was a favorite drink of 19th- and early 20th-century artists, including icons like Vincent Van Gogh and Oscar Wilde. It was believed to have psychoactive effects, thanks to one of its ingredients, a particular kind of wormwood, which eventually led to its being banned in several countries in Europe as well as the U.S. When France handed down its ban in 1914, it almost destroyed the town of Pontarlier, where much of the world's absinthe was made. However, one distillery was able to survive by successfully pivoting.

While most of its contemporaries were leaving France or shutting down entirely, Distillerie Guy decided to try keeping its doors open by continuing to produce its absinthe recipe, just replacing the wormwood with green anise. It named the new, colorless liqueur Pontarlier-Anis, or more popularly, Pont.