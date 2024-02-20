Start Caramelizing Onions With The Lid On For Premium Results

Caramelized onions are one of those flavor-loaded foods that are well worth the extra effort. Whether you need a spoonful or two to upgrade your classic Swiss patty melt recipe, or a portion to enjoy alongside your weeknight steak or chicken dishes, caramelized onions are a surefire way to transform raw onions into a worthwhile side dish.

Traditionally, caramelized onions are made by cooking sweeter onion varieties down in a fat base of oil and butter over low heat for an extended period. The longer cooking time not only causes onions' natural sugars to break down or caramelize, but the Maillard reaction also takes place. The combining force of onions' amino acids and sugars over 285 degrees Fahrenheit creates a multitude of flavor compounds by way of browning. While these chemical processes lead to one sweet and savory side dish, how can you ensure that your sliced onions cook evenly over your stove?

Even though caramelized onions are procured over low heat, you may be able to cook these vegetables more efficiently up front by covering your skillet. Onions take a longer time for caramelization to occur due to their high moisture content. Steaming onions for a small amount of time by covering your pan at the start of this long-winded process allows you to get a head start in cooking all your onions in a unified fashion. Now, all you need to worry about is when to switch from steaming to cooking to achieve the ultimate level of browning and flavor development.