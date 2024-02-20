Carla Hall's Simple Dairy-Free Butter Tip For Better Bakes

Since first appearing on "Top Chef," television personality Carla Hall has made a space for herself in the annals of Food Network history. With a plethora of helpful cooking videos and hosting duties on "Worst Cooks In America," Hall's expertise is not to be scoffed at. In addition to tips for making flakier biscuits, Hall knows a thing or two about baking with non-dairy. Grabbing such vegan products may not be your first instinct, but Hall wants you to know that it may be easier than you think.

"I want to teach people that [cooking without dairy] is accessible and not hard. It teaches you how to flavor foods and get depth of flavor," she told marthastewart.com. However, there are some things to look out for if you decide to forgo dairy for a recipe or two. Hall reminds us that butter derived from plants melts faster than the traditional sort. To counteract any negative effects, try freezing your non-dairy butter right before cooking. The Food Network star recommends doing so 30 minutes before baking; not long enough to make an unyielding block of butter, but enough to firm it up so it won't melt in your hands. An expert when it comes to baking, Hall has many informative tips on the subject.