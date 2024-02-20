Vegetable Shortening Is Key To Making Waffle House-Style Waffles

While it's possible to make decent waffles at home, there's just something different about the ones you get at Waffle House. Plenty of copycat recipes exist, but if you've tried any of them before, you probably know that it's surprisingly hard to get the flavor just right. Waffle House does sell a waffle mix, but while the product has positive reviews, according to customers it still doesn't hold a candle to what you get at the restaurant. That's because it isn't just the waffle batter that gives Waffle House waffles their unique characteristics — it's also what's used to grease the waffle iron.

Contrary to what you might assume, it isn't melted butter. Instead, as a Waffle House employee revealed on TikTok, the breakfast chain uses Kaola Gold butter-flavored pan and griddle shortening. In a different TikTok video, another Waffle House employee is seen using White Cap grilling spray instead, a cooking spray produced by the same company, Ventura Foods. As it turns out, shortening plays an important role in the creation of the chain's emblematic dish, including its signature flavor.