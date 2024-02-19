The Dutch Oven Cleaning Mistake To Avoid For A Rust-Free Pot

Whether you're a serious, experienced cook or a newbie just starting, arguably one of the most important pieces of equipment to have in your kitchen is a Dutch oven. These large, enameled, cast iron pots can be used for everything from making a big batch of soup or stew to frying chicken. A high-quality Dutch oven can be a big investment in almost any kitchen, which is why they tend to show up on wedding registries and other wish lists. The tradeoff for shelling out hundreds of dollars for a pricey piece of cookware is that it will last a lifetime if you take care of it properly.

Although Dutch ovens are designed to be versatile and extremely durable, they are not without their faults, especially when it comes to cleaning. If you're using your Dutch oven regularly, there's no way to avoid getting a few stains and burned bits on the pot from time to time. If you're left with some blackened spots after you make a batch of beef stew, resist the urge to reach for steel wool to shift those bits. The enamel surrounding the cast iron is bonded to the iron, but it's not impervious to scratches from sharp utensils and harsh scrubbing. Think of the surface of your Dutch oven like the surface of your teeth — you wouldn't clean your stained teeth with a wire brush, and the same is true for your precious pot.