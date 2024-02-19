Ditch The Oven And Make Fluffy Cornbread In The Air Fryer
For many of us, delicious homemade cornbread evokes a special kind of food nostalgia. This easy-to-make, practical, and wholesome dish is a perfect accompaniment to many different meals, no matter the time of day. While cooking at home, you may want to keep these tips for making the best cornbread in mind. And we also have another great tip for you — ditch the fuss and frills of cooking it in an oven and make it in the air fryer instead. You will be amazed at how fluffy and delicious the results of your air fryer cornbread experiment are.
There are certainly many benefits to baking or cooking dishes in an air fryer – for one, you use very little oil in comparison to what you would otherwise, and for another, air fryer cooking saves you plenty of time because it cooks everything so much faster. The fact that less oil is used, also ensures that the food cooked in an air fryer is more nutritious. Now that you are convinced of the merits of making fluffy cornbread in the air fryer, here's how to go about it.
Tips to cook fluffy cornbread in the air fryer
Making your cornbread in the air fryer isn't very different from how you would make it in the oven. What is common to both is the assembling of the ingredients needed to make cornbread — whether you choose to make it from scratch or from a pre-mix box. However, you do need to keep certain things in mind.
An advantage of making cornbread in the air fryer is that you can make smaller batches than you might in an oven. Hence, it is necessary to find the correctly sized pan that will fit in the air fryer but also be thin enough for the batter to cook properly. A pan that is too thick will not work well in this scenario. Remember to spray the pan with olive oil or any other cooking oil of your choice, so the cornbread doesn't get stuck to the pan.
While the temperature and timing will depend on the make of your air fryer, a general rule of thumb is to heat the air fryer at 360 degrees F and cook for 25 to 30 minutes. You can then check for doneness by inserting a toothpick into the center of the cornbread, and if need be, cook it for a few more minutes.
What to serve with your cornbread
Now that your delicious cornbread is ready for consumption, you may be wondering what to serve it with. A nice big scoop of butter and a drizzle of honey on top of your slice of cornbread is an age-old way of enjoying this tasty treat on its own. The honey can also easily be substituted with other sweet staples like maple syrup, jam, or jelly. Chutneys are another interesting variation that add an interesting flavor that is slightly sweet and salty at the same time.
As for which meal to serve your fluffy cornbread with – there is no need to restrict yourself to a single meal! Cornbread is great eaten for breakfast as an accompaniment to eggs and it's also great for dinner as your side dish with a main course of meat or anything else. In fact, cornbread that is a day old can also be used innovatively to make stuffing or even as a dressing.