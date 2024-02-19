Ditch The Oven And Make Fluffy Cornbread In The Air Fryer

Making your cornbread in the air fryer isn't very different from how you would make it in the oven. What is common to both is the assembling of the ingredients needed to make cornbread — whether you choose to make it from scratch or from a pre-mix box. However, you do need to keep certain things in mind.

An advantage of making cornbread in the air fryer is that you can make smaller batches than you might in an oven. Hence, it is necessary to find the correctly sized pan that will fit in the air fryer but also be thin enough for the batter to cook properly. A pan that is too thick will not work well in this scenario. Remember to spray the pan with olive oil or any other cooking oil of your choice, so the cornbread doesn't get stuck to the pan.

While the temperature and timing will depend on the make of your air fryer, a general rule of thumb is to heat the air fryer at 360 degrees F and cook for 25 to 30 minutes. You can then check for doneness by inserting a toothpick into the center of the cornbread, and if need be, cook it for a few more minutes.