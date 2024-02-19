Golden Bread: What Makes Canadian-Style French Toast Unique

If you're looking for a way to revive that day-old, stale bread in your cupboard, look no further than French toast. Your breakfast can become even more exciting if you borrow from global cuisines to dress it up in different ways. Germans enjoy a French toast casserole, called arme ritter auflauf, while the Scottish might sandwich sausages between two slices of the fluffy, custardy bread. One of the simplest and tastiest variations to try out is Canadian golden bread.

In Quebec, golden bread ("pain dore" in French) is a beloved treat, suitable for the cold weather that the region is known for. This hearty breakfast is rather similar to classic French toast. Both start off with sliced bread soaked in a sweetened mixture of eggs and milk. The bread is pan-fried, then finished with syrup and sweet toppings before serving.

The thing that really sets Canadian-style golden toast apart is its color. After the toast has been fried, topped with syrup, and served, it takes on a golden hue. That color partially comes from the egg yolks in the custard mixture, but is mostly owed to the amber maple syrup that is so popular in Canada. Tossing aside generic pancake syrup and springing for grade A, 100% pure Canadian maple syrup is what really gives your French toast a taste of Quebec. Most pain dore recipes also call for cinnamon and sometimes brown sugar, which are popular but optional additions to basic French toast.