Why A Granton Edge Knife Is Ideal For Cutting Raw Salmon

Salmon is a hearty yet delicate fish that requires a bit of precision in the way of chopping and slicing. The last thing you want is to turn what was supposed to be salmon sashimi into salmon mush instead. Getting the right tool for the job is half the battle when it comes to getting the perfect slice, and you can't go wrong with using a Granton Edge knife to cut into your salmon.

For your salmon cutlery, you want a knife that's both sharp and flexible, and Granton Edge knives satisfy both criteria well enough. What separates Granton Edge from other knives, besides brand loyalty, is the scallop indentations along the edge of the blade. Extending to the center of the blade, these scallop indentations magnify the sharpness of the edge of the knife. The sharpness of the blade makes it extremely versatile, able to chop tougher affairs like beetroots but also meats like ham or salmon. In particular, Granton Edge knives are great for cutting moist, juicier foods like fish, thanks to their unique design.

The scallop indentations on a Granton Edge knife create air pockets between the knife and the meat, which help you avoid one of the dreaded pitfalls of cutting salmon — accidentally shredding it. These air pockets prevent the meat of the fish from sticking to the knife, allowing for an effortless slice. You don't have to worry about the fish adhering to your blade and potentially ruining all of your hard work.