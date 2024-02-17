For Beautifully Crispy Scallops, Throw Them In The Oven

While searing scallops is the undeniably popular cooking technique for achieving a caramelized crust and tender interior, it's not the only way to prepare these shellfish. Scallops can also be grilled, baked, or even broiled to perfection, each method offering its unique flavor profile and texture. For example, if beautifully crispy scallops are what you're after, throw them in the oven.

Scallops themselves are not inherently thought of as crispy, as they have a moist, succulent flesh. The key to crispy oven scallops lies in the topping. Sprinkle the tops of the scallops with a mixture of breadcrumbs — plain or panko will do — herbs, and even some parmesan cheese if that's your thing. When baked in the oven, this topping will develop into a golden brown and flavorful crust that will provide a nice crispy contrast to balance the bouncy tenderness of the scallop meat.

For peak crispiness, go with a higher oven temperature, somewhere between 400 and 425 degrees Fahrenheit, for 12 to 15 minutes. This will ensure that your scallops are cooked through and opaque and that your topping develops a nice crunch. You can always finish off with a minute or two under the broiler if needed.