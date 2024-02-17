Add Red Rice To Stews For A Perfect Al Dente Bite

Because it's a whole grain like other wild rice, red rice is high in fiber and protein. But it really stands out in the flavonoid antioxidant department. Along with the usual anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic properties of these substances, studies have shown that red rice far exceeds black rice in its ability to fight free radicals because of its higher concentration of flavonoids. But that's not all: Red rice is loaded with iron and magnesium, has a low glycemic index, and helps lower bad cholesterol. This is great news for those with heart disease, type 2 diabetes, asthma, or a general aversion to suffering from those ills.

You cook red rice like you do all other whole-grain rice: Using about two-and-a-half parts water to one part rice and allowing for around 40 minutes of cooking time, with another five or 10 minutes for steaming. After cooking, you can mix it with white rice to turn the whole dish pink or use it the next day for a particularly delectable fried rice. There's no need to pre-cook red rice if you want it in your stew, however — after a thorough rinse, you should toss it in the pot along with the broth and other stew ingredients (after adding enough water or stock to compensate) for the last hour or so of cook time. Don't let it simmer for hours, lest it go from slight chew to starchy mush!