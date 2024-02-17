When It Comes To Canned Fish, Price Doesn't Always Reflect Quality

Long seen as a choice of economy food due to it being cheaper than fresh seafood, canned fish has had a revival in recent years. Canned fish of various sorts, including sardines, tuna, and salmon, have become the sudden "it" food. Thanks to the rise of TikTok trends and general popularity online, canned fish were flying off the shelves in 2023. Cue the increase in companies offering higher-priced luxury canned seafood, and the entire concept of tinned fish as budget produce has been flipped on its head. For instance, one company is selling canned sardines specked with gold leaf for $44, promising decadence in a can.

However, when it comes to price, is it always worth paying more? Are these higher-end tinned fish offering you more for your dollar? Unfortunately, when it comes to canned fish and other seafood, price doesn't always reflect quality. While there are cases where the price does reflect a better product, you should resist the urge to grab the most expensive can on the shelves. As one shopper on Reddit put it, "Much like with bourbon, a difference is clear between a 20-dollar bottle and an 80-dollar bottle, but not much of a difference between 80 and 200+. Same for tins."

Likewise, a higher price point doesn't ensure that your canned fish was prepared or packaged right. It's better to do your research first and make an informed decision.