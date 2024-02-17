13 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Fish

A well-cooked piece of fish is a thing of beauty — and if you want it done right, a restaurant's the place to be. While you can achieve perfectly seared fish at home, a well-trained chef has both the technique and the equipment to cook it to absolute perfection. Fish can be notoriously tricky, because it cooks so much quicker than other meat products. Moreover, most fish varieties have a delicacy and subtlety of flavor that requires a certain skill and knowledge to bring out in the best way possible. Going with a professional just makes sense.

For the uninitiated, though, ordering fish can be a slightly daunting experience. Luckily, there are certain things you can do to make your experience easier. Knowing what fish is in season, for example, and having a basic sense of what different types of fish taste like can help you get the freshest fillets that suit your palette. But what about the things you shouldn't do? Ordering fish can be a minefield, and beyond knowing your hake from your halibut, you also need to be aware of what mistakes to avoid when making your choice. Dive in with us as we check out the top fish ordering errors. ‌