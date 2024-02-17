Hummus Is The Unexpected Upgrade Your Boxed Mac And Cheese Needs
Macaroni and cheese is one of those nearly perfect comfort foods that doesn't need a single thing to improve it or make it any more enjoyable. And yet, iterations abound, each one of them an individual entry into the mac and cheese canon that doesn't replace the original, but lives alongside it in harmony as an option.
While homemade mac and cheese is always an ideal starting place for experimentation since you can manipulate all your variables, from the type of pasta to the cheese itself, there is a case to be made for the commercially sold boxed versions that populate your grocer's shelves. Just because those products come with printed cooking instructions, doesn't mean you can't mess around with the formula by making your own twists and additions. One ingredient you may not have considered adding before is hummus.
The creamy, chickpea-based dip might seem a strange addition at first, but once you stir a scoop into your mac and cheese, you'll have not only a more nutritious version of your classic meal, but an extra dose of deliciousness to boot. Around the time you're stirring your package of cheese into the cooked pasta, just stir in about a ¼ to ½ cup of your favorite hummus to taste, and serve.
How hummus helps your mac and cheese
Hummus, which is made primarily from chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans), olive oil, and tahini (a sesame seed-based spread), is simple enough on the surface, but its popularity has skyrocketed over the years because it happens to be both delicious and nutrient-dense. Each of those ingredients brings a whole lot of healthy oomph to the table. According to Healthline, olive oil and sesame seeds are thought to be anti-inflammatories, for starters. Additionally, the site states that between chickpeas and olive oil, there's reason to believe that hummus could help mitigate heart disease. It has strong fiber and protein content, too, which means incorporating the dip into your diet can help you feel full for longer.
The list goes on for hummus' contributions to your health, but another great reason to add it to your mac and cheese doesn't require a scientific explanation — it just tastes good. Classic hummus often contains garlic, which goes great with cheesy pasta, and variations can include anything from paprika and cumin to red pepper, caramelized onion, olives, pine nuts, or even barbecue flavors. It's also a great textural add, amping up the already creamy texture of your boxed mac and cheese.
Thanks to the broad appeal of mac and cheese, this is a great way to slip some extra good stuff into your kid's favorite dinner. And because hummus is gluten, nut, and dairy-free, you won't have to worry about putting off guests who may have certain dietary restrictions.
Transforming boxed mac and cheese with hummus
Once you have your extra creamy, flavor-packed upgraded mac and cheese, you can get even more creative. It's always easy to elevate your pasta with simple and available ingredients — you can use everything from hot sauce to honey, bacon bits to butternut squash, to luxury add-ins like lobster. But if you want to go a step further, give your macaroni and cheese a little flair from a whole other kind of comfort food, like a cheeseburger (by adding ground beef), pizza (with tomatoes, basil, and pepperoni), or even tacos (using taco seasoning and sour cream). If you want to continue to sneak in some extra nutrition, kale and spinach are easy additions, or you can create a cauliflower mac and cheese — all of which will be easily complemented by the flavors of the hummus as well.
You can bake your hummus mac and cheese, topping it with breadcrumbs or crushed saltine crackers before sending it to the oven for an extra crunch. Or, you can go rogue on the format altogether and try waffling your hummus mac and cheese, or even turn the noodles into fried balls of gooey goodness.
The beauty of the hummus addition is that it's subtle, so it won't preclude any of these other experiments. So go ahead and noodle on some new ideas; hummus only enhances, elevates, and upgrades every spin.