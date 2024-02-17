Hummus Is The Unexpected Upgrade Your Boxed Mac And Cheese Needs

Macaroni and cheese is one of those nearly perfect comfort foods that doesn't need a single thing to improve it or make it any more enjoyable. And yet, iterations abound, each one of them an individual entry into the mac and cheese canon that doesn't replace the original, but lives alongside it in harmony as an option.

While homemade mac and cheese is always an ideal starting place for experimentation since you can manipulate all your variables, from the type of pasta to the cheese itself, there is a case to be made for the commercially sold boxed versions that populate your grocer's shelves. Just because those products come with printed cooking instructions, doesn't mean you can't mess around with the formula by making your own twists and additions. One ingredient you may not have considered adding before is hummus.

The creamy, chickpea-based dip might seem a strange addition at first, but once you stir a scoop into your mac and cheese, you'll have not only a more nutritious version of your classic meal, but an extra dose of deliciousness to boot. Around the time you're stirring your package of cheese into the cooked pasta, just stir in about a ¼ to ½ cup of your favorite hummus to taste, and serve.