We Tried Tostitos' Super Bowl 2024 Pop-Up Restaurant: Was It A Touchdown?

As the official chip and dip of the NFL, the Tostitos brand is often found being munched on at Super Bowl parties. In 2023, Frito-Lay brought an innovative dinner party — Tost by Tostitos — to the Super Bowl, which was held in Arizona that year. Before the 49ers and Chiefs kicked off for Super Bowl LVIII, Tost by Tostitos returned for a three-day crunchy engagement in Las Vegas. From February 8 to 10, 12 to 9 p.m., lunch or dinner was on the house, courtesy of Frito-Lay.

In a press release (via PR Newswire), Kristin Kroepfl, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay said, "We're going 'all in' with an immersive, three-floor dining experience, giving people nationwide the chance to taste Tostitos chips and dips in culinary masterpieces." Corn is the key ingredient and can be found all over the three different menus: Chef's Table, Dining Room, and Lounge.

The fine folks at Frito-Lay saved us a seat in the Tost dining room for a family-style meal for all to share and enjoy. With four courses, and a dessert to top it all off, there was a lot to inhale and then unpack. It may be a little too late to snag a reservation, but I'm here to let you know which dishes were the toast of Tost, and which were perhaps a little too corny. The following ranking of dishes is based on taste, texture, presentation, inventiveness, and overall lovability; you can find further details on how we chose at the end of the article.

