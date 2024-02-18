What Kind Of Cheese Does Chipotle Serve?

Chipotle famously charges customers who wish to add premium toppings to their meals. For a scoop of guacamole, get ready to pay $2–3 dollars depending on your location, and don't be surprised when you see an extra, $8 charge on your receipt if you asked for an extra helping of protein. Does the same philosophy apply to Chipotle's cheese offerings? It depends on how much cheese you're asking for.

Queso will always be an extra surcharge, whether you add it to your burrito bowl or order it as a dippable side along with Chipotle's delicious, in-house-made chips. The shredded cheese, however, is included in the price of your meal up to a certain point. Asking for an extra pinch or two of Monterey Jack cheese won't raise too many alarm bells, but turning your burrito into a glorified quesadilla may result in an extra charge. According to a Reddit user on the r/Chipotle page, they were told by an employee after asking multiple times for additional cheese, "Anything more than this would cost extra." One commenter replied, "Unwritten rule, once you ask for more and more[,] after the third time[,] you'll most likely get charged." While Chipotle has not made any official claims concerning extra shredded cheese, employees have admitted that they are required to only give certain amounts of food per guest.