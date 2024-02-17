Breakfast In Taiwan Is All About Street Food

One of the most popular must-try Taiwanese breakfast items is a turnip cake. Despite its name, it is not made of turnips at all. Rather, it is made of radishes, typically daikon. Turnip cakes, or luo buo gao, are also savory cakes, not sweet. Combining rice flour with radishes and other savory ingredients like dried shrimp, these cakes are pan-fried to a golden brown crisp and often served in slices with a sauce. Although they're pan-fried, they're still known for their soft texture on the inside.

If you'd like to chow down on the go while sightseeing, scallion pancakes are a perfect option. These fluffy, savory pancakes are fried to golden perfection with fragrant scallions bursting with flavor in each bite. Take a pancake in hand and you're free to bite it as you sightsee for the day.

You're going to want to wash all these mouthwatering carbs down with a delicious glass of soymilk, or doujiang. The Taiwanese soymilk can sometimes be sweetened to pair with your other food or salted to hold its own as a breakfast. Typically served hot, you can even dip some fried Taiwanese breakfast creations, like youtiao, a deep-fried bread, into the glass for soymilk-soaked goodness.