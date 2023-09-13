In Taiwan, McDonald's McNuggets Are A Big Ticket Breakfast Item

McDonald's is one of the most popular fast-food restaurants around, with over 40,000 locations worldwide. While being a global sensation is lucrative, it also requires plenty of flexibility — because in order for this fast food giant to be so successful across different cultures, McDonald's sometimes has to change its menu to better suit local tastes. An example of this can be seen in Japan, where McDonald's released the prawn and macaroni burger and limited-time wasabi nugget dipping sauce. Just like in other international locations, interesting menu changes are also the norm for McDonald's Taiwan, where you can find not only creamy corn soup in a cup but also all-day chicken McNuggets.

As it turns out, Taiwanese people love chicken nuggets so much that they want them for both lunch and the most important meal of the day: breakfast. In fact, McDonald's Taiwan not only offers six and 10-piece McNuggets at breakfast, but it even has a McNugget breakfast combo that comes with scrambled eggs, a slice of ham, and three syrup-covered pancakes. This a-little-bit-of-everything meal has us wishing it was available in the U.S. and also wondering where Taiwan's love of chicken nuggets began.