A Pinch Of Dashi Is The Extra Ingredient Your Crab Salad Needs

When you toss dashi into your crab salad, the umami taste of this addition enhances the flavor of the crab. While you can use any type of dashi for this purpose, fish-based dashi, in particular, might help amplify the seafood flavor of the crab while also balancing out the meat's natural sweetness. This is especially true since, in many cases, crab salad is made using imitation crab meat, which is actually made primarily from fish!

To use dashi in your crab salad, you're actually going to want to pick up instant dashi powder. If you were to use dashi broth, you'd be introducing liquid to your salad, which could change its consistency. Dashi powder, on the other hand, can easily blend into your creamy dressing, helping to deepen the sauce's flavors and bring the seafood taste of the meal to the forefront.

The key to flavoring your salad with instant dashi powder is to use just a small amount. Around ½ teaspoon should do the trick, although you can experiment with using more or less to achieve a balance of flavor you love.