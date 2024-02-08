The Ice Bath Technique For Perfectly Poached Shrimp Every Time

Simple and succulent, a platter of poached shrimp is the quintessential appetizer if you're looking to gussy up your next dinner party or soirée. While you can easily find a pre-made tray of the stuff at the seafood counter at your local supermarket, making it from scratch ensures the final product is fresh, properly cooked, and chilled to perfection. However, while it may seem like a straightforward dish, that's not always the case.

There are a lot of details that separate a great poached shrimp from a mediocre one. For example, what type of shrimp do you use? Frozen, fresh, jumbo, shelled, cleaned? And then there's the poaching liquid. Do you go with water and lemon juice or an ensemble of tarragon, sugar, thyme, and white wine?

But no matter the type of crustacean or the poaching liquid you use, your shrimp cocktail can abruptly end in disaster if you overcook your protein. An ice bath helps ensure it is properly cooked and perfectly plump, but to keep your shellfish from becoming dull and watery, you've got to place your shrimp in a resealable plastic bag.