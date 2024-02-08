Level Up That Box Of Mac And Cheese With The Tang Of BBQ Sauce
A box of mac and cheese is one of the best dishes to make in a pinch. While this creamy and cheesy dish is delicious on its own, there are still ways to make boxed mac and cheese taste better. You can enhance the flavor profile of your boxed mac and cheese by mixing in all kinds of seasonings and sauces. The one ingredient you may not have thought of adding to your boxed mac and cheese that will take it from satisfying to incredible is actually a little bit of BBQ sauce.
Adding BBQ sauce to your mac and cheese makes for a natural pairing since the two are often enjoyed at barbecues. BBQ sauce will give your boxed mac and cheese the perfect complementary flavors of sweet, spicy, and cheesy, not to mention smoky notes that pair perfectly with the cheesy aroma. So just how much BBQ sauce should you add to your mac and cheese as it's cooking to get the perfect balance of these flavors?
Add a few spoonfuls of BBQ sauce to your boxed mac and cheese
Once you've cooked your boxed mac and cheese and it's reached that creamy consistency, it's time to add your BBQ sauce. If you haven't made your own, pick up one of the best store-bought versions.
If you add Alabama barbecue sauce to your boxed mac and cheese, it'll have a unique look and flavor. Alabama barbecue is white in color, which will look appetizing drizzled on your mac and cheese. And it will also bring a vinegary flavor to your dish. If you don't want your mac and cheese to taste sweet, then opt for South Carolina barbecue sauce, which will add some piquant, mustard flavor. If a tropical-flavored mac and cheese piques your interest, try some Florida barbecue sauce, which will give your dish an island taste with its Cuban citrus and Caribbean spicy flavor.
All you need to add to your pot of mac and cheese is 3 tablespoons of your BBQ sauce, which will be just enough to give your meal some considerable tang. Stir the BBQ sauce into your boxed mac and cheese well enough so you get an even distribution of sauce throughout the macaroni. This will ensure that every bite of your boxed mac and cheese has a perfect balance of barbecue and cheesy flavor. But don't stop here for a flavorful twist on your mac and cheese. Add some toppings for more layers of deliciousness.
Try these toppings on your boxed mac and cheese
There are lots of delicious BBQ meats that you can drop into your boxed mac and cheese that will amplify the tangy BBQ sauce that you'll also mix in. You can opt for a brisket mac and cheese, which will add some juicy and savory BBQ meat to your meal. You can also mix some pulled pork into your BBQ-boxed mac and cheese for a layer of tender meat. If you prefer a meatless dish, then you can top it off with cauliflower, which will add a more subtle, creamy flavor. Another option is to drop some corn in your BBQ-boxed mac and cheese to add a little bit of crunch to the soft macaroni.
Perhaps you'd like your meal to taste more like a snack. If so, then top off your BBQ-boxed mac and cheese with crushed hot Cheetos, which will give it some crunch, heat, and spice. For a milder snack-tasting dish, go with a topping of butter crackers to enjoy a layer of buttery crispiness. You can also try a topping of kale chips. Just don't forget that leveling up that boxed mac and cheese started with adding a little bit of BBQ sauce.