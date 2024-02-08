Level Up That Box Of Mac And Cheese With The Tang Of BBQ Sauce

Once you've cooked your boxed mac and cheese and it's reached that creamy consistency, it's time to add your BBQ sauce. If you haven't made your own, pick up one of the best store-bought versions.

If you add Alabama barbecue sauce to your boxed mac and cheese, it'll have a unique look and flavor. Alabama barbecue is white in color, which will look appetizing drizzled on your mac and cheese. And it will also bring a vinegary flavor to your dish. If you don't want your mac and cheese to taste sweet, then opt for South Carolina barbecue sauce, which will add some piquant, mustard flavor. If a tropical-flavored mac and cheese piques your interest, try some Florida barbecue sauce, which will give your dish an island taste with its Cuban citrus and Caribbean spicy flavor.

All you need to add to your pot of mac and cheese is 3 tablespoons of your BBQ sauce, which will be just enough to give your meal some considerable tang. Stir the BBQ sauce into your boxed mac and cheese well enough so you get an even distribution of sauce throughout the macaroni. This will ensure that every bite of your boxed mac and cheese has a perfect balance of barbecue and cheesy flavor. But don't stop here for a flavorful twist on your mac and cheese. Add some toppings for more layers of deliciousness.