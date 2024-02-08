The Guitar Mount Hack For Storing All Your Pizza Peels

Making homemade pizza comes with many perks. You can have fresh pizza whenever you want, you have full control of the ingredients that go in it, and the quality is superior to the frozen kind. If you take your tomato pie seriously, it probably means you own at least a couple of different pizza peels that vary in material or size. But while these are useful for transferring dough to a pizza stone and removing it from the oven, the problem is that they're not the easiest to store once you're done using them.

Many are large or have a long handle, making them awkward to store or even fit in a drawer. There are special pizza peel shelves and racks that you can buy, but they tend to be expensive. An equally effective and much more reasonably priced solution is to use a guitar mount. This device, not to be confused with a guitar stand, is something you normally install on your wall to hang an instrument. However, a guitar mount also works surprisingly well at storing pizza peels conveniently without taking up any drawer or counter space.