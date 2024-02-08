You Shouldn't Shy Away From Oil When Cooking Salmon

No matter how you choose to cook it, salmon is a delicate fish, and you need to be diligent when approaching its heating process. Using enough oil to cook it not only ensures that your fish retains its flavor, and releases more as it cooks, but it also keeps the salmon from sticking to the pan. Fish becomes softer as it heats, and if it sticks to your grill or baking sheet, it can easily pull apart, making for a sad-looking slab rife with imperfections by the time it reaches the plate.

But, if you're worried about over-saturating the fish with fat, there's no need to be. Salmon does not absorb much of the excess oil used to coat a pan. Just look at dishes like salmon confit: To make this meal, you have to poach your salmon in oil. And, instead of the oil being soaked into the fish, it gently surrounds the salmon filets in a blanket of warm fat, which steams its insides until it's perfectly soft and tender.

So, to make some especially mouthwatering salmon, using enough oil is key, and not just for its flavor. For more tips to ensure you achieve the salmon of your dreams, here are a few more things to keep in mind.