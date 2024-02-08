What To Keep In Mind For A Perfectly Butterflied Flank Steak

You'll want to use a fillet knife or a boning knife (which also works best to quarter a chicken) to cut into your flank steak sharply and evenly. Position your flank steak on a cutting board with the meat grain running perpendicular to your body. Use your knife to slice into the side of the steak horizontally all the way from one end of the meat to the other end of the meat. You're essentially creating a slit that runs the full horizontal length of the meat. Use your free hand to keep the flank steak steady on your cutting board as you slice through the meat.

Pull the top half of the steak back, and use your knife to slice away the top half from the bottom half. However, be very careful that you do not puncture either half of the meat and create rips or tears. Keep the knife parallel to your cutting board as you separate the two halves of meat. Finally, cut into the meat until you can separate both flaps of meat like opening a book, meaning that you should cut just enough to leave your steak a spine or hinge that's going in the same direction of the meat grain. Once your flank steak is butterflied and seasoned, then you can fill it with delicious ingredients and roll it up before finally cooking it. But there's a technique to perfectly roll your butterflied flank steak as well.