When using tomato paste in your pasta dough, aim to add between one and four tablespoons of tomato paste for every two cups of flour in your dough, depending on how vibrant you'd like your noodles to be. Make a well in the flour and add the tomato paste along with your eggs and salt (and any other ingredients you typically include at this stage). Then, continue mixing and kneading your dough as usual.

Once your dough is ready, you can shape it into whatever forms you prefer. For example, you could turn your dough into tasty ravioli, filling them with ricotta and tomato to enhance the subtle flavor of the dough. Alternatively, you could roll it into spaghetti noodles and opt for a simple butter and garlic sauce to allow the pasta's faint, unique taste to stand out. The choice is yours!

After mastering the addition of tomato paste to standard dough, consider experimenting with different types of flour in your pasta. You could make a hearty whole-grain pasta, or use semolina flour in the dough. While the flavor profile may change, the dough will still possess that distinctive orange hue thanks to the tomato.