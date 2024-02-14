Trust Us, It's Time To Start Making Your Cheesecake In A Slow Cooker

A classic baked cheesecake is one of the simplest and most perfect desserts imaginable, but there are so many other ways to make this delicious treat, and some yield an entirely different experience that feels refreshing and new. You may have heard of quick, no-bake cheesecake, but what if we told you that it's worth going in the opposite direction and breaking out your slow cooker to make this treat?

You may wonder why you put cheesecake in a slow cooker, when both no-bake and oven-baked recipes are faster, but a slow-cooked cheesecake can change the way you look at this dessert. A low and slow method guarantees an especially smooth, silky, and thick texture. It's also a convenient, hands-off method that can even prevent cracks in the final cake.

Most of the steps to make a slow cooker cheesecake are the same ones you'd follow for a classic version. You'll still want to cook your batter in a springform pan, which has removable sides that make it easy to release the cake without flipping it over. This is especially vital for a slow-cooked cake, which is more delicate and will fall apart if flipped over. Once your springform pan of batter is placed in the slow cooker, the magic can begin. You'll create a delectable creamy cheesecake without fussing with a less-than-reliable oven, where temperature fluctuations can cause uneven baking.