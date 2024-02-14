The Top Mistake To Avoid When Making Brisket In A Slow Cooker
Does it get any better than tender beef brisket made in a slow cooker? This handy appliance is the perfect way to ensure that your brisket is perfectly juicy and falls apart easily with the touch of a fork. But while using a slow cooker seems like a foolproof method for cooking just about anything, don't let overconfidence lead to this one common error when cooking brisket. Even though you're cooking at low temperatures for a longer interval, you still run the risk of overcooking your beef if you're not vigilant. Leaving your brisket unattended for long periods is a recipe for disaster that's easily avoidable.
The best way to avoid overcooking your brisket is to know when it's done in the first place. It's as simple as using a fork to test the meat — your meat should easily pull apart with a fork around the edges while holding its shape in the middle. You want the meat tender but firm enough to slice and serve. The meat should remain intact. (The last thing you want from your brisket is a big pile of mush.) Another way that you can check to see if your brisket is done is by using a meat thermometer to check the proper temperature.
How to avoid overcooking brisket
If your brisket is teetering on the edge of becoming overdone or is already overdone, there will be tell-tale signs. For one, you may notice that the juices running out of the brisket are clear instead of reddish-pink. However, it's easy to avoid overcooking your brisket before it gets to that point by doing the proper prep work ahead of time. For those who hated math class, calculating cook times based on the size of your brisket may seem like a chore, but it is a necessary one. If you wing it, then your brisket will likely suffer as a result.
Keep in mind when cooking brisket that it takes about one hour per pound of beef. Also, remember that if you shave any fat or gristle from your brisket, then you will need to adjust your cooking time accordingly. Likewise, be mindful that if you cook brisket on the high instead of the low setting on the slow cooker, the meat will cook in half the time.
When cooking your brisket, it's important to have the right amount of liquid in your slow cooker. This helps combat one of the biggest issues with cooking brisket — drying out your beef. Use about 2 cups of beef broth or (other braising liquid) for a three-pound brisket. This will keep your brisket moist without worrying about the slow cooker overflowing.
How to fix overcooked brisket
Fortunately, if you accidentally overcook your slow cooker brisket, there are ways to salvage the meat. If you've dried out your brisket, you can try to add a bit of moisture to your beef brisket by giving it a broth bath (rubber duckie not included). Gather up the juices in your slow cooker or use beef broth or stock. Wrap your meat in aluminum foil and pour the broth into the meat. The meat should slowly absorb the juice, giving back an added dose of moisture to your meat.
Alternatively, you can slice the brisket and let it soak in its juices or broth in a casserole dish. From there, slowly reheat the meat until the excess juice is gone. However, if your brisket has turned to mush from overcooking it in the slow cooker, you may have to accept that your lovely brisket will never be the same. But there are ways you can still use the meat for delicious results. Chop the overly dry brisket into small bits and combine with barbecue sauce to make burnt ends. The sauce will help mask some of the dryness. You can even throw them in a soft white bun to make a sandwich. And, overdone brisket meat from the slow cooker is still an amazing chili ingredient.