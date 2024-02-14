The Top Mistake To Avoid When Making Brisket In A Slow Cooker

If your brisket is teetering on the edge of becoming overdone or is already overdone, there will be tell-tale signs. For one, you may notice that the juices running out of the brisket are clear instead of reddish-pink. However, it's easy to avoid overcooking your brisket before it gets to that point by doing the proper prep work ahead of time. For those who hated math class, calculating cook times based on the size of your brisket may seem like a chore, but it is a necessary one. If you wing it, then your brisket will likely suffer as a result.

Keep in mind when cooking brisket that it takes about one hour per pound of beef. Also, remember that if you shave any fat or gristle from your brisket, then you will need to adjust your cooking time accordingly. Likewise, be mindful that if you cook brisket on the high instead of the low setting on the slow cooker, the meat will cook in half the time.

When cooking your brisket, it's important to have the right amount of liquid in your slow cooker. This helps combat one of the biggest issues with cooking brisket — drying out your beef. Use about 2 cups of beef broth or (other braising liquid) for a three-pound brisket. This will keep your brisket moist without worrying about the slow cooker overflowing.