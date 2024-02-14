Break Out The Ramekins For Perfectly-Sized Individual Casseroles

Casseroles originated as the epitome of mid-20th century convenience food, designed to make it a little easier to get dinner on the table for a family or crowd. Since then, they've become a go-to food for gatherings because of their portability and adaptability (even becoming a fixture at funerals, thanks also to their comfort factor). They are a great way to minimize food waste, since you can toss so many odds and ends into a casserole, including leftovers, and are usually budget-friendly for that reason, too.

But casseroles do not have to be a single big dish from which to scoop and serve. In fact, by using your trusty selection of ramekins, you can make perfect single-serving versions to distribute among a hungry crowd — or simply keep all to yourself. As opposed to regular bowls, ramekins, which usually come in a variety of sizes (often around 4 ounces or so), are designed for baking, which makes them ideal for filling with your favorite casserole recipe and tossing in the oven.