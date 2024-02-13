Got Leftover Spaghetti And Garlic Bread? Make A Sandwich

Spaghetti with garlic bread is one of those nostalgic meals that always seems to hit the spot. Those who enjoy big 'ol plates of noodles may even make this classic dish time and time again solely for the leftovers. Whether using jarred tomato sauce or whipping up another round of weeknight pasta bolognese, having residual stores in the fridge for another day is reason enough to make this classic meal. Besides saving those precious extras for tomorrow's lunch and eating them in the standard way, you may want to fuse your leftover spaghetti and garlic bread to make one epic sandwich.

While you may be skeptical, slathering leftover spaghetti between two hot pieces of salty garlic bread is not only delicious but also a creative and unconventional way to use those tasty leftovers. All you need to make this one-of-a-kind sandwich is cooked spaghetti, tomato sauce, and 2 sturdy pieces of garlic bread. Even though the base ingredients are quite simple, there are several ways to elevate this convenient snack through the use of extra ingredients and by following the most reliable cooking methods. Before we reveal ways to upgrade this comforting dish, what is the most effective way to prepare a classic spaghetti sandwich?