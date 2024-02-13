Got Leftover Spaghetti And Garlic Bread? Make A Sandwich
Spaghetti with garlic bread is one of those nostalgic meals that always seems to hit the spot. Those who enjoy big 'ol plates of noodles may even make this classic dish time and time again solely for the leftovers. Whether using jarred tomato sauce or whipping up another round of weeknight pasta bolognese, having residual stores in the fridge for another day is reason enough to make this classic meal. Besides saving those precious extras for tomorrow's lunch and eating them in the standard way, you may want to fuse your leftover spaghetti and garlic bread to make one epic sandwich.
While you may be skeptical, slathering leftover spaghetti between two hot pieces of salty garlic bread is not only delicious but also a creative and unconventional way to use those tasty leftovers. All you need to make this one-of-a-kind sandwich is cooked spaghetti, tomato sauce, and 2 sturdy pieces of garlic bread. Even though the base ingredients are quite simple, there are several ways to elevate this convenient snack through the use of extra ingredients and by following the most reliable cooking methods. Before we reveal ways to upgrade this comforting dish, what is the most effective way to prepare a classic spaghetti sandwich?
How to make a hot and delicious spaghetti sandwich
Whether you're making this delicacy from scratch or using a jar of your favorite tomato sauce and a loaf of white bread, there are a few ways to streamline your spaghetti sandwich-making ventures. For starters, use garlic bread with just the right amount of thickness. Since you want your bread to be able to fry or grill quite easily, make your easy garlic bread recipe on thicker pieces of sandwich bread to create a side dish similar to Texas toast. You can use this butter, garlic, parsley, and parmesan mixture to make a compound butter that also spreads nicely on untoasted pieces of white sandwich bread.
Simply lather untoasted bread with garlic butter, layer with warm spaghetti, and fry in a skillet until the bread is nice and toasted on either side. To ensure your spaghetti stays hot in your frying pan, cover for a few minutes on each side. Alternatively, If you're working with leftover garlic bread that's already been pre-toasted, set your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. On a lined baking sheet, add an even layer of warm spaghetti to garlic bread, covering with a bit of parmesan or mozzarella cheese, and bake for roughly 10 minutes until heated through. Even though whipping up a spaghetti sandwich is quite simple, there are plenty of ways you can elevate this dish to make your pasta-filled sandwiches even more tasty.
Use extra ingredients to elevate your next spaghetti sandwich
If spaghetti isn't on this week's menu but you feel committed to giving this hearty sandwich a try, keep things simple by upgrading jarred pasta sauce with chopped onions, garlic, and a bit of Italian sausage. For quick meatballs, form sausage into small round balls and fry in oil with onion before adding tomato sauce and cooked pasta. Both jarred and homemade sauces benefit from the rich and savory qualities of meat; sausage and ground beef also give your spaghetti sandwiches a nice dose of protein. If you don't have time to craft a meat-based sauce, feel free to layer your sandwich with pepperoni slices before heating.
Next to giving your spaghetti sandwich a meatier component, if adding cheese, slices of mozzarella and provolone work best and pair well with robust tomato sauce. You may even enjoy spreading a bit of cream cheese on your bread before layering and heating. You can also add a sprinkling of shredded or grated parmesan for an extra salty bite.
Veggie lovers can upgrade these delicacies to include fresh greens, raw tomatoes, and even a healthy smear of basil pesto for extra flavor. If you have time, you can also bulk up your spaghetti sauce to include more veggies like chopped peppers and mushrooms. Making a spaghetti sandwich is quite simple and by adding some more flavorful ingredients, you can have a delicious and filling meal in no time.