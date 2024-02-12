The Briny Ingredient That Works Wonders As A Vegan Anchovy Substitute

Anchovies are rich in protein, selenium, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin A, offering both flavor and nutrition. These tiny fish can be a delicious addition to umami-packed dips, salads, risottos, pasta dishes, and beef stews, imparting a rich, savory taste. However, since they are animal products, they don't fit into vegan diets. One alternative is to swap them for capers.

Just like anchovies, these small, green flower buds pair well with potatoes, rice, pasta, and leafy greens. They're widely used in Mediterranean cuisine, and can be used as substitutes for olives, pickles, or green peppercorns. Their slightly crunchy texture makes them ideal for bruschettas, sandwiches, or pizza, while their vibrant green color can add a beautiful pop to the dish. Although they do not contain as much protein as anchovies, capers have more fiber and no cholesterol. Plus, capers tend to be lower in sodium than anchovies, but pack just as much umami flavor.