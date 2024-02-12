Give Cocktails A Savory Spin With A Celery Shrub

Whether you're winding down from a long work week or watching your favorite reality show with friends, enjoying a boozy libation is an easy way to loosen up and relax. From refreshing white wines to smoky mezcal margaritas, we love drinks in all their forms, but because we're adventurous drinkers, we're not afraid to think outside the box. Enter your new secret weapon: celery shrub.

Cocktail shrubs are acidic compounds made from a combination of vinegar and herbs or plants commonly used in place of citrus in beverages. Although shrubs can often be sweet and fruity, a celery shrub offers your cocktails a departure from the expected by giving them a surprisingly sophisticated and savory essence. Celery boasts a naturally peppery and mineral flavor accented by umami undertones that, when infused into a cocktail, offer equal parts earthy and refreshing. Although it has a distinct taste, celery's flavor is also pure and crisp, meaning that it can mesh well with various types of liquors and common cocktail ingredients so that you'll never have to omit any of the key details in your go-to cocktail recipe. Combined with the quintessential shrub necessities, the savory taste of celery gains a well-rounded depth and complexity thanks to the sweetness of sugar and the tart, acidic quality of vinegar.