Korean Fried Chicken And Pickled Veg Are A Perfect Pair, According To Chef Ji Hye Kim

Pickled veggies — soaked in a briny solution of preservatives like salt and vinegar — offer a crisp but tender crunch. Besides their unique texture, they give off a distinct tangy flavor. Chef Ji Hye Kim says this strong taste is the key to their great pairing with chicken. "The richness and unctuousness of fried chicken needs that bright acidity to balance it out," she said.

Without the off-setting flavor profile, fried foods can be heavy and filling. If you're looking to chow down on your Korean fried chicken (and let's admit it — who isn't?), the pickled veggies can help alleviate the overwhelming richness, allowing you to eat "piece after piece."

The high acidity packed into a pickled vegetable mirrors much of the tanginess found in an old-school fried chicken pairing: vinegar. Chef Kim says back in the Joseon era (a period in Korean history that lasted until the early 20th century), fried chicken was typically sold with vinegar, which, as she notes, is "not too different from fish and chips with salt and vinegar!" Today, pickled veggies offer the same tangy taste found in vinegar and make the ultimate pairing for fried chicken.