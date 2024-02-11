The Slotted Spoon Hack That Makes Separating Eggs A Total Breeze

There are lots of ways to separate eggs. Some people have single-use tools to do the job, and others simply use their hands. But nearly every kitchen has at least one slotted spoon, if not more, and they are the perfect tool for the job. Slotted spoons made for cooking are just shallow enough to contain a single egg at a time without letting it slide away. The slots are usually large enough to allow the whites to pass through while also catching the yolks.

To use the slotted spoon hack, all you have to do is crack an egg into a bowl. Next, hold your slotted spoon over a bowl with one hand (if you can place your spoon over the bowl without holding it, you can use two hands for the egg). Then, pour the egg into the basket of the spoon. The white should pass through the slots easily, but if it doesn't, just give the spoon a gentle jiggle from side to side.

If you could use a visual, check out this TikTok: