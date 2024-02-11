What's The Difference Between Spanish Rice And Mexican Rice?

There are a lot of staple grains in the world, but maybe none of them are as universal as rice. Name a continent and rice can be found in abundance, with a wide variety of types of rice available pretty much anywhere you go — brown rice, white rice, basmati rice, even forbidden rice. And because there are so many types of rice under the sun, there are just as many ways to prepare all those types of rice. Enter Mexican rice. Or, wait, is it Spanish rice? Are the two the same thing?

Not at all, it turns out. Rice may have been introduced to Mexico by the Spanish, but "Spanish rice" and "Mexican rice" are vastly different. Their texture isn't the same, they don't have the same ingredients, and they don't even look the same (thanks to the different ingredients). If there's a greatest point of divergence, it comes down to which spice is the star of each dish: saffron or cumin.