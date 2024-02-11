You Can Absolutely Make Clam Pasta With The Canned Variety

Pasta recipes featuring clams offer a delicious twist on more conventional dishes. However, cooking with fresh clams can be a bit intimidating, especially for those unfamiliar with the techniques necessary to prepare these tasty mollusks. Fortunately, there's a convenient yet tasty alternative likely available at your favorite grocery store: canned clams.

While many chefs will tell you fresh is always better, that's not necessarily the case with canned clams. With canned varieties, you get the amazing seafood flavor you're after without the hard work. Also, consider the wide variety of canned clams readily available. For pasta dishes, Italian-style clams packed in white sauce might be your best bet. Depending on the recipe, you may need to choose between chopped or whole clams. You can also select from ocean or sea clams, each with their own unique characteristics. Choose ocean-sourced clams for a more robust flavor and toothsome texture, and opt for sea clams when you want the other flavors of the recipe to take center stage.