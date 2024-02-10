Egg Yolk Confit Is A Delicate, Beautiful Way To Top Almost Any Dish

A confit egg yolk often appears on numerous fine dining menus, serving as a finishing touch of richness and creaminess. This beautiful gleaming, bright yellow orb works with nearly everything –- seafood, meat, and pasta. While it looks like a difficult cooking trick to pull off, it's actually not hard to do once you get the hang of it.

Unlike a cured egg yolk that changes the texture of the yolk, the confit process ensures that the yolk remains silky and smooth. It all starts with separating the yolks from the whites (you can save the whites for another cooking project). Then, the yolks go into a baking pan or pot filled with oil. You want to make sure that the yolks are completely covered by the oil. Gently slide the pan into a very low-temperature oven — no more than 150 to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. You want the yolks to gently poach in the oil.