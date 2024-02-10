The Temperature Tip For Getting The Best Flavor Out Of Your Green Tea

Green tea has lots of health benefits. A steaming cup of green tea (or an iced glass of the stuff) is full of antioxidants that protect your cells, and it's great for both your body and your brain's health. But you probably drink this lightly caffeinated tea at least partly for its herbal taste. And it's not just the tea leaves that give a cup of tea its flavor: The temperature of the water plays a role in how your tea tastes.

You'll see a lot of different people claim the "perfect" temperature to steep green tea, and many of these temperatures will vary. It depends on how sweet or bitter you like your tea. If you're working with loose tea — tea bags have less flavor already, so it doesn't matter as much — then most people steep green tea in water that's about 170 to 185 degrees Fahrenheit. However, you can experiment with going lower because green tea steeped in hot water tastes bitter and almost "grassy" instead of sweet. Green tea doesn't need to steep as hot as black tea or herbal tea.