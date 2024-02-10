If You Want To Try Kimchi But Can't Do The Spice, Go For Dongchimi

Dongchimi is traditionally prepared at the end of the fall and served during the chillier winter months. Its name actually means "winter kimchi." What sets it apart is its soup-like presentation and refreshing flavor, with slightly bitter notes. The brine can be used to make cold noodle soups, such as dongchimi guksu or mul naengmyeon.

This fermented dish doesn't contain gochugaru, or red chili paste, which is one of the main ingredients in kimchi. Some recipes call for red or green chilies, but the dish is typically less spicy than other kimchi varieties. Most chefs will also add scallions, garlic, ginger, and quite a lot of salt. Cabbage is optional and can be substituted with additional radish if the recipe calls for it.

While some kimchi varieties may contain fish sauce or salted seafood, dongchimi is vegan-friendly. Plus, it has a lightly earthy and sweet taste that doesn't overpower other flavors. Its sweetness comes from the addition of apples, pears, or sugar. Korean radish, on the other hand, may impart a slight bitterness to the dish. Dongchimi may also contain Korean melon, or chamoe, which can add sweetness and flavor to the brine.