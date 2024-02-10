Beetroot Powder Is Your Secret To Beautifully Vibrant Hot Chocolate

Among the multitude of satisfying sweet drinks that warm the belly, hot chocolate might be the most popular. Delicious hot chocolate includes a dry mixture of cocoa powder and sugar, and oftentimes features real pieces of solid chocolate. These signature ingredients are combined with warm milk to make a rich and velvety concoction. Now that the early winter holidays have passed, you may be looking to add more variations of this sweet drink to your monthly menu besides peppermint hot chocolate.

Whether or not you celebrate Valentine's Day, you can make an alluring, boldly-hued, and nutrition-packed red velvet hot chocolate thanks to beetroot powder. Beetroot powder is simply dried and ground beets. If you've ever attempted your own red velvet chocolate cake, you've probably used artificial food dye to achieve that signature red color. Yet, thanks to this red superfood, you can make tasty and visually appealing hot chocolate without the use of artificial ingredients.

Beetroot powder gives hot chocolate that essential dark red color, as well as an extra jolt of nutrition. According to Healthline, consuming beets supports brain and digestive health, regulates blood pressure, and supplies the body with tons of vitamins and nutrients, including folate and manganese. Beets have also been found to boost stamina, increase athletic performance, and fight inflammation. Even though beetroot powder may help you make a nutritious hot chocolate, this naturally vibrant ingredient is still made from a vegetable with an earthy flavor. To make a stunning hot chocolate without an overpowering beet flavor, there are a few essential steps worth following.