How To Take The Bitter Bite Out Of Radicchio

You've probably seen radicchio hanging around your grocery store's produce section, maybe tucked in somewhere between the endive and the escarole. Its rich reddish-purple leaves are streaked with creamy white and coiled into an unusual but eye-catching cone or sphere. Part of the chicory family, radicchio is a winter vegetable that thrives in temperatures that would kill most other edible plants. It's incredibly nutritious, with its vibrant magenta leaves harboring a collection of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin K, which is important to everything from cognitive function to heart and bone health to digestion.

But where radicchio shines is in the kitchen. It can be prepared raw, as part of a winter salad, or cooked on the grill or sauté pan and then folded into pastas or served as an accompaniment to a protein. Radicchio is common in northeastern Italian cuisine, with different varieties cultivated in five specific regions of Veneto, Italy, which have earned Protected Geographical Indications (PGI) status. Despite its health benefits and versatility, however, radicchio might be best known for its bitterness, which can be potent. Taking steps to soften and tame radicchio's sharp bite can accentuate its milder tastes and broaden its applications in your cooking.