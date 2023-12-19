The Story Behind The Best Cheesecake Duff Goldman Ever Tasted

It's safe to say that Duff Goldman is an accomplished chef. Not only has he written his own cookbooks, but Goldman has also been the star of cooking shows like "Kids Baking Championship" and "Ace of Cakes." With Goldman finding his culinary passions as a child from both his mom and watching Julia Child on TV, you might think he would credit one of them with serving him the best cheesecake he's ever had. However, the cheesecake came from a less obvious choice.

Speaking with Insider, Goldman explained, "The best cheesecake I ever had was when I was dating this girl in high school, and her mom made this cheesecake that was super dense, delicious, creamy, cool, and just amazing. I've never had one that good since, so I'm trying to figure out how to perfect the recipe."

In some way, this may explain Goldman's experience on numerous baking shows and also his own attempts at making the dessert. Finding a cheesecake that tastes just as good has been a bit of a white whale for the culinary expert. He told the outlet, "I've been doing research and I learned that some people put a little bit of flour into the mix to keep their cheesecake from cracking, which could work."